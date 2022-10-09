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Ian P.'s avatar
Ian P.
Oct 9, 2022

My unvaccinated blood is boiling for the millions of coerced innocents who dutifully " did their bit". Nuremberg 2 can't come soon enough!

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Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
Oct 11, 2022

Why was a ‘vaccine solution’ to SARS-CoV-2 ever initiated?

It was known from the beginning that ‘the virus’/Covid-19 wasn’t a serious threat to most people, so how did we end up with this INSANE plan to jab the entire world population?

Why was the scientific and medical establishment so willing to go along with this plan to exploit the entire population with this medical intervention that wasn’t needed for most people, and was unlikely to work in the vulnerable due to immunosenescence?

This is a massive crime - innocent members of the global community, including children, have been pressured, coerced and manipulated to sacrifice their natural immune response to defective ‘leaky vaccines’.

Time for accountability.

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