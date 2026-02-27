Design for safety

Ships, aircraft, spacecraft, automobiles are designed for safety using Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA). Engineers understand the laws of physics that apply and perform the relevant analysis. Safety critical products must be designed for safety. Vaccines are never ever designed. They are developed by incompetent tinkerers using trial and error. Vaccine developers readily admit they do not understand how their product works, fails or maims. So they are unsafe by definition. You cannot test your way to safety.

AI and software developers are just like vaccine developers. They do not understand how AI works. So they cannot design it for safety. So just like vaccines, they resort to just testing them. So just like vaccines, AI is a disaster when it comes to safety. Software is notorious for poor quality. It is so full of bugs, needs constant updates, which come with new bugs.

As Dr. Robert Malone points out:

How to Train Your AI

You cannot read the weights and confirm they are safe. You have to probe the model through testing and observe how it behaves.

So AI is unsafe by definition, just like vaccines.

Product liability protection

All unsafe products need product liability protection. First it was the nuclear power industry, then vaccines, glyphosate and now it will be AI. There is not enough money in the world to pay for the damage that unsafe AI will cause. So product liability protection for AI is a matter of “when” not “if”.

AI is being integrated into defense systems. Sec. Hegseth is already waving the Defense Production Act at Anthropic. Defense Production Act can also be used to waive liability for AI just like Trump did with glyphosate.

Human extinction

Unsafe AI + secretly integrating AI into military systems = human extinction. Biden/Harris wanted to start a nuclear war by themselves to cover up their crimes.

Trump is happy to just let AI start a nuclear war instead.

Dinosaurs needed an external event for extinction. Humans are so intelligent, we need no such help.