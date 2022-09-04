A brief history of iatrogenic diseases over time

Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that doctors were spreading disease with their dirty hands. Doctors would handle cadavers and then touch patients with those same dirty hands. The medical establishment and doctors fought tooth and nail against Semmelweis’ suggestion to wash their hands.

Today, most doctors still have not learned much. Some are too corrupted to care. Some fear losing their license and go along. Others are too ignorant. They spread disease using dirty vaccines. And just like the doctors and medical establishment then, they not only deny causing damage with their dirty vaccines, they cook the science to cover up the incalculable damage they cause.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a vaccine-induced autoimmune disease

Autoimmunity means your immune system perceives a part of your own body as dangerous and begins to attack it.

For those who may not be familiar with the subject, here’s a quick introduction to amino acids, proteins, epitopes, their role in immunity and the relationship between cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The target epitopes for autoimmunity in ALS are documented in the Immune Epitope Database.

While infections can rarely induce autoimmunity, we have evolved fail-safe mechanisms to avoid autoimmunity during infections. Vaccines depend on destroying these fail-safe mechanisms to induce short term disease protection. Vaccines are contaminated with animal, plant, human, fungal, bacterial and viral proteins. Many of these proteins are similar to human proteins. Vaccines therefore force the immune system to attack all these proteins which results in a cross-reaction that attacks self proteins - autoimmunity is the result.

BLASTP is a tool to compare proteins. Below are results comparing cow/bovine proteins to the human ALS epitopes (GRASDYKSAHKGFKG and SNAEPKHNSNRQLE) listed in the IEDB above. Cow proteins (bovine serum albumin, bovine casein, casamino acids derived from casein, etc.) contaminate many vaccines because they are commonly used in vaccine manufacturing.

Such epitopes with just a few amino acid residue differences compared to human epitopes are ideally suited to cause ALS.

COVID vaccines cause ALS and the CDC of course lies about it

The Biden administration has been illegally colluding with Big Tech to censor and violate constitutionally protected free speech rights, as revealed by documents/emails discovered during the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit.

Someone in Facebook’s censorship team asked the CDC if COVID vaccines can cause ALS (and numerous other diseases). See pg. 335.

The CDC “debunked” the claims with this response:

“All the claims below are false” because CDC said so? No reason or evidence is provided.

On the other hand, we not only know that COVID vaccines cause ALS, we know why they cause ALS.

COVID vaccines cause more cases of ALS than all other vaccines combined.

The Pfizer vaccines are contaminated with E. coli proteins.

These hold hundreds of gallons of an amber-colored solution containing specially designed E. coli bacteria.

Same for Moderna.

All enzymes utilised are produced in E. coli.

Using BLASTP again, below are the results comparing E. coli proteins to the human ALS epitopes (GRASDYKSAHKGFKG, NGGFGSSMDSKSSG and SNAEPKHNSNRQLE) listed in the IEDB above.

Again we find the epitopes are ideally suited to cause ALS.

Stephen Hawking most likely developed ALS due to a vaccine like a tetanus shot. Both traditional and COVID vaccines can cause ALS.

Contaminated vaccines cause numerous diseases including asthma, autism, allergies, numerous autoimmune diseases, COVID-19 severity and leukemia. We can add ALS to that list.