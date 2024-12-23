The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) wants to teach you “Why does my child get seasonal allergies?”

But in some people, the immune system can mistakenly attack pollen, treating it like a harmful invader.

So why does the immune system that has evolved over millions of years and perfected, make such a basic “mistake”? Because AAI “immunologists” injected pollen contaminated vaccines and taught the immune system that pollen is a harmful invader.

AAI wants to teach you “Why does my child have food allergies?” even though they don’t know the answer.

Scientists aren’t certain why some children develop food allergies.

But these “experts” speculate …

One reason could be …

But if your first encounter with peanut protein is through the skin, for example through skin products with peanut oil (which may be contaminated with peanut proteins) your immune system sees them as intruders and can develop an allergy. For children with uncontrolled atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), whose skin barrier is disrupted, the chances of developing allergic immune responses to food proteins through the skin is higher than the general population.

But they conveniently leave out the fact that these “immunologists” disrupt the skin barrier by injection and inject numerous food proteins using food protein contaminated vaccines.

Eating proteins produces immune tolerance or oral tolerance. Injecting the protein produces an allergy. Wells and Osborne taught us this in 1911.

Another ignorant/incompetent “immunologist” Andrea Love thinks eating a protein causes the development of allergy! If this clown were correct, everyone should develop an allergy to everything they eat.

