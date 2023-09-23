Vinu’s Newsletter
The Pharma corrupted American Association of Immunologists (AAI) admits they are incompetent. But they want to teach us immunology. Blind…
Most immunologists are incompetent. Otherwise injected vaccines/mRNA vaccines would never even have been developed.
13 hrs ago
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
31
The Pharma corrupted American Association of Immunologists (AAI) admits they are incompetent. But they want to teach us immunology. Blind leading the blind? Let's teach them some immunology. Part 1
3
October 2024
I predicted and warned the FDA BEFORE EUA that COVID vaccines will induce de novo asthma. Prediction comes true.
Other predictions that came true include synthesis of IgG4 to spike and IgE to vaccine components.
Oct 14
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
38
I predicted and warned the FDA BEFORE EUA that COVID vaccines will induce de novo asthma. Prediction comes true.
1
September 2024
Negotiate with Moscow to end the Ukraine war and prevent nuclear devastation by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump Jr./The Hill
https://thehill.com/opinion/international/4882868-negotiate-with-moscow-to-end-the-ukraine-war-and-prevent-nuclear-devastation/
Published on Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter
•
Sep 17
August 2024
the censorship and surveillance state flexes
france arrests telegram CEO for failing to help them spy on customers
Published on bad cattitude
•
Aug 25
March 2024
Hammond: Accusing RFK Jr, BBC Spreads Vaccine Misinformation
The BBC hypocritically accuses Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of spreading vaccine misinformation on the basis of its own brazen deceptions.
Published on Popular Rationalism
•
Mar 7
September 2023
Aeroallergens prevalent in September are captured into vials and syringes of flu vaccines being manufactured for fall, sensitize/boost…
The flu shot makes flu worse by making you allergic to the flu virus itself
Sep 23, 2023
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
66
Aeroallergens prevalent in September are captured into vials and syringes of flu vaccines being manufactured for fall, sensitize/boost allergies thus producing the September asthma peak
20
FDA knew E.coli toxins that contaminate the mRNA vaccine would cause neurological disorders such as Bell's palsy but lied about it. Willful…
Intranasal flu vaccine with E.coli enterotoxin as adjuvant caused Bell's palsy in 2000.
Sep 22, 2023
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
63
FDA knew E.coli toxins that contaminate the mRNA vaccine would cause neurological disorders such as Bell's palsy but lied about it. Willful misconduct.
12
June 2023
How vaccines cause autism - A visual summary
Milk protein contaminated vaccines cause 75% of autism cases. Mom's vaccine can damage the fetal brain.
Jun 28, 2023
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
95
How vaccines cause autism - A visual summary
26
April 2023
Evidence based medicine? Is there another kind? In response to Vinay Prasad's "Evidence based medicine: misunderstood and in decline" ...
Heard of evidence based aeronautics or electronics?
Apr 3, 2023
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
53
Evidence based medicine? Is there another kind? In response to Vinay Prasad's "Evidence based medicine: misunderstood and in decline" ...
72
March 2023
SkepticalRaptor is wrong about peanut oil in vaccines. Vaccines are contaminated with numerous food proteins including peanut, per National…
Corrupted FDA, HHS, US government are lawless entities that maim and kill
Mar 30, 2023
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
54
SkepticalRaptor is wrong about peanut oil in vaccines. Vaccines are contaminated with numerous food proteins including peanut, per National Academy of Medicine thus causing the food allergy epidemic.
23
January 2023
Long before EUA, FDA and vaccine makers were warned about induction of inappropriate IgE and IgG4 antibodies by COVID vaccines. They ignored…
These basic immunology concepts have been understood for years based on research into parasite infections, vaccine induced food allergies and autism.
Jan 3, 2023
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
112
Long before EUA, FDA and vaccine makers were warned about induction of inappropriate IgE and IgG4 antibodies by COVID vaccines. They ignored it. Prediction comes true, with devastating consequences.
38
December 2022
Obesity and diabetes are vaccine induced autoimmune diseases. Wegovy, Ozempic, insulin injections used to "treat" are contaminated with…
The sickness industry makes you sick and keeps you sick for life. All for profit.
Dec 30, 2022
•
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
101
Obesity and diabetes are vaccine induced autoimmune diseases. Wegovy, Ozempic, insulin injections used to "treat" are contaminated with yeast proteins that cause more de novo autoimmune diseases.
